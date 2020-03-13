67-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Baby Girl After Getting Pregnant Naturally

Articles

Tian is a retired doctor woman China that delivered her daughter via C-Section on Friday at the Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital, which is where she also worked before her retirement.

She’s now hailed the country’s oldest new mother to conceive naturally and give birth to a baby, at the age of 67.

Tian and her 68-year-old husband Huang claimed that the baby was conceived naturally despite the new mother’s age, and they’re now the country’s oldest couple to do so, if their claims are true.

A spokeswoman for the hospital told CNN that Tian was able to get pregnant after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.

Liu Wencheng, the physician in charge of the delivery, told local reporters that they were quite lucky, given that the mother was at an advanced maternal age and had a variety of complications. She added that during the C-section, they found that Tian’s ovaries were just like the ones of a 40-year-old woman, and they hadn’t shrunk like a 60-year-old’s ovaries would have.

It has been reported that the newborn weighed 5.6 pounds at birth, and it was transferred to an IC unit along with her mother immediately after the delivery. The parents, though, have no reason to worry, as both the mother and the daughter’s vital signs were at normal levels.

Tian revealed that her daughter said that she would cut all ties to them if she gave birth to this little baby, and she only came to know of her unexpected pregnancy when she went to the hospital for a health check.

She didn’t want the baby initially, but she did eventually lay her reservations to rest, and she’s now believed to be the oldest woman to give birth in the country.

