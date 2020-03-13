The new equality: proposing marriage ... simultaneously

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 13 March 2020

Like double rainbows, double proposals feel unexpected and delightful, and they allow couples to tailor their engagement to suit their values

I hope I’m not giving too much away by saying that episode three of Netflix’s slaphappy romantic reality show Love is Blind opens with a proposal. Contestant Damian Powers is down on one knee, asking his newfound love interest Giannina Gibelli to be his wife.

Then, Gibelli flips the script.

