The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dad’s 4 Rules For Dating His Daughter Are Powerful And Easy To Remember

Category: Sex Hits: 4

We, women, often speak up about our bodily autonomy, and it’s important for EVERYONE to know that our bodies are ours only, so no one gets to “make the rules” when it comes to them.
Even though men often don’t listen, and they often disguise their true intentions by offering to “protect” these “helpless, confused, and hysterical women”. For our own good, of course.
Well, this dad gets it, and we’re there for it!

Check out the 4 rules this dad has for anyone dating his daughter, and we believe you’ll like it:

The post Dad’s 4 Rules For Dating His Daughter Are Powerful And Easy To Remember appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/dads-4-rules-for-dating-his-daughter-are-powerful-and-easy-to-remember/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version