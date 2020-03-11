Donald West obituary

Articles

Writer of a book on homosexuality that helped change the climate of opinion at a time when sex between men was illegal

The criminologist and psychiatrist Donald West, who has died aged 95, made his name with his book Homosexuality, first published in 1955. The time was right, West wrote then, to deal with the “problem” of homosexuality in a dispassionate and popular manner.

Very little had been published previously on the subject for a wide readership. It is difficult now to imagine the courage it took West to publish the work at that time in the UK. The 1950s were still in the grip of a witch-hunt against homosexuality – and male homosexuality was illegal.

