Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 18:02 Hits: 3

NEW YORK — The US Soccer Federation says facing hostile crowds in Mexico and Central America makes playing for the US men’s team a different job than competing for the American women and claims the men have more responsibility. Those statements prompted a spokeswoman for the women to say the claims are from “the Paleolithic...

Read more https://nypost.com/2020/03/11/us-soccer-says-male-players-have-more-responsibility-because-of-hostile-crowds/