Laiza Onofre: The Mexican Illustrator Marched Against Femicides

"Around the last few weeks, there have been femicides that have hit many of us straight to the heart.

Every day 10 women are murdered in my country and nobody seems to care.

It was out of that anger that I wanted to create and share these posters for the march." says Laiza Onofre. Read more about why she took to her art to the streets of Mexico.

