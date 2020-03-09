Canada moves to criminalize LGBTQ+ 'conversion therapy'

Articles

Bill seeks to amend national Criminal Code over ‘discredited and denounced’ practice, fulfilling Trudeau promise

Canada’s federal government has introduced new legislation to criminalize LGBTQ+ “conversion therapy”, as Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government moves to fulfill one of its 2019 election promises.

The proposed amendments to Canada’s Criminal Code include offenses such as causing a person to undergo “conversion therapy”, advertising and profiting from conversion therapy and removing a minor from Canada.

