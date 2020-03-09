The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Canada moves to criminalize LGBTQ+ 'conversion therapy'

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Bill seeks to amend national Criminal Code over ‘discredited and denounced’ practice, fulfilling Trudeau promise

Canada’s federal government has introduced new legislation to criminalize LGBTQ+ “conversion therapy”, as Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government moves to fulfill one of its 2019 election promises.

The proposed amendments to Canada’s Criminal Code include offenses such as causing a person to undergo “conversion therapy”, advertising and profiting from conversion therapy and removing a minor from Canada.

Related: ‘I still have flashbacks’: the ‘global epidemic’ of LGBT conversion therapy

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/09/canada-lgbtq-conversion-therapy-criminalize

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version