RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode two

A disqualified queen, a guest judge straight from Westworld and someone forgets their knickers – it’s our weekly ru-cap

No, there hasn’t been a glitch in the matrix – we’re doing it all again! It’s time for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12: the premiere: the second coming.

To be fair, watching bright-eyed queens skip into the workroom with a dollar and a dream is the best part of the show. If only to hear the t-shirt friendly catchphrase they decide to coin upon said skipping out. So take a breath, close Grindr and in the inimitable words of Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada, gird your loins … time to meet the next batch of ladies in lamé!

Why the premier was so good I think I’d like to have it a second time!

Shadiest momentLast week’s queens all saying “meh” in unison. A unison “meh” is always a winner.

Catchphrase watch“I’m frightened but fascinated”. Patent it, market it, shove it on a t-shirt, take our money.

Animal print hunt Tepidly tame at only TWO garments this week – Thandie’s giraffe-print outfit and Jan’s crocodile skin fall look. And we’re being generous because crocodile skin doesn’t really count as animal print.

Just between us squirlfriends We said it last week cast and we’ll say it again – the absence of trans contestants is all too noticeable. This week’s episode was, it’s probably fair to say, quite a lot weaker than last week’s. A couple of great stand-out stars though, and the dynamics will inevitably shift when the two casts are thrown together. So on to week three, when the fun will really begin. Start. Your. Engines.

