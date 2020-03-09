'Gayropa': challenges and hopes of Europe's LGBT+ refugees – in pictures

Articles

In his photojournalism series Gayropa, Bradley Secker profiles individuals from around the world who have made the difficult decision to migrate to Europe and claim asylum because of their sexuality

“Gayropa” is a disparaging name often used by Russian conservatives and officials to refer to Europe, signifying both a lack of acceptance towards LGBTQ+ people, and a perceived separation between east and west in terms of attitudes towards LGBTQ+ rights.

Polarising as our current world may be, this project documents the unity and togetherness of LGBTQ+ people from around the world, who have made, and are making, new lives and communities of their own across the continent. These people are the opposite of victims, and they use their strength to move their lives forward, redefining the term “Gayropa” as they do so.

Bella, from Turkey, identifies as a transgender woman and is currently claiming asylum in Stockholm, Sweden. After her initial asylum request was denied, she went on hunger strike

Originally from Raqqa, Syria, Hamoudi was forcibly outed as gay at the age of 13, when he was caught having sex with a male friend. He actively protested against the Syrian regime and Islamic State and faced physical and psychological torture. Since moving to Berlin, Hamoudi has worked in the cultural sector and most recently with an organisation helping to rebuild civil society in Raqqa

Faris, 35, from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, identifies as non-binary and now lives in Austria, where they were granted political asylum. Faris works at ‘Queer Base’ in Vienna’s gay-friendly district

Faced with increasing levels of abuse in their hometown of Odessa, Ukraine, Sergi and his boyfriend Igor moved to Besançon, France. Igor had been attacked at a Pride march in Odessa, an incident that left him with head wounds and needing glasses. He and Sergi were chased in the streets in their home town by men shouting, ‘Death to faggots!’ and they began receiving death threats

Khusen and Komil are from Dushanbe, Tajikistan. They have been living in Austria for four years, where they have been granted political asylum due to the threats they faced at home. Khusen injects his Tajik designs into Vienna’s vibrant creative scene, while his boyfriend Komil advises LGBTQ+ people

Wael, who is intersex, identifies as a transgender man. Changing gender is illegal in Morocco so Wael decided to claim asylum in Europe in order to change his legal gender and start testosterone therapy. After spending time in various refugee camps across Norway, he registered and resettled in Bergen, which is home to many of Norway’s LGBTQ+ asylum seekers

Originally from Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mir was a prominent member of the gay community. After the brutal murders of his boyfriend and colleague in Dhaka, claimed by Isis, Mir and others from his social and work circles went underground. He claimed political asylum in Stockholm, Sweden, which was finally granted 18 months later

