The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘My life is not over. But it feels like it is sometimes’: the Rev Richard Coles on losing his partner

Category: Sex Hits: 6

The former pop star’s world was shattered when his partner of 12 years died. Three months on, he talks about the ‘madness’ of grief

Death is par for the course for the Rev Richard Coles. Whether it’s pastoral care for the bereaved, discussions about the afterlife with parishioners or being called out to perform the last rites – death comes with the job. But since his partner, the Rev David Coles, died in December, a lot about death has taken Coles by surprise.

“I got in the other night,” he says, “and fed the dogs and lit a fire and cooked some supper. I got into my pyjamas and had a nightcap. I then looked at my watch and it was 10 past six.”

I've had to subtract David from the future. What am I going to do? Play the accordion and go to bed at 10 past six?

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/mar/09/rev-richard-coles-on-losing-his-partner-davidmy-life-is-not-over-but-it-feels-like-it-is-sometimes

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version