Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 21:01 Hits: 6

WPXI Pittsburgh

Former judge Karl Alexander was "persuaded over the years" to buy an AR-15 rifle for a white supremacist felon because of their romantic relationship.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/03/retired-judge-admits-bought-assault-weapon-favor-nazi-obsessed-boyfriend/