How repellent to damn minorities for not having the ‘right’ politics | Nick Cohen

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 18:30 Hits: 7

It’s absurd to accuse people of betraying their ethnicity or sexuality because of their views

The paradox of emancipation for the left is that the more victories it wins the less relevant it becomes. In theory, it should bank the victories and move on to the serious business it said it always wanted to concentrate on once it had swept aside irrational prejudices. In practice, it unwittingly shows that prejudice can flourish as easily on the left as the right.

The presence of so many politicians of south Asian heritage in the front rank of Conservative politics, for instance, is a victory for anti-racism: proof that the party of Enoch Powell has changed beyond measure. You should be able to hold that thought in your head while acknowledging that Rishi Sunak is Boris Johnson’s useful idiot, and Priti Patel has more allegations stacking up against her than the top 10 on the FBI’s most wanted list.

The attacks on the Tory descendants of east African Asians echo the attacks of white racists

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/mar/07/how-repellent-to-damn-minorities-for-not-having-the-right-politics