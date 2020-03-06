The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Number of people who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual at UK high

LGB population rises to 2.2%, while proportion identifying as heterosexual falls to 94.6%

The number of people identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) in the UK has reached a record high, figures show.

Data taken from the annual population survey (APS), which collects information on self-perceived sexual identity from people aged 16 and over, found that the number had increased from 1.6% in 2014 to 2.2% in 2018.

