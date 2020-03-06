Bride Has 4 Grandmothers As Flower Girls; They Steal The Show With Their Cuteness

Articles

When Lyndsey Raby was getting married, she asked her four grandmothers to be her flower girls at her wedding in September as a cute gesture, but what she didn’t anticipate was just how much cuteness the older ladies would bring to her special day. To add to that, the internet fell in love with the flower girls, and they’ve become a worldwide sensation.

Even though the ladies upstaged the bride at her wedding a bit, Lyndsey couldn’t be any happier about her choice to have them on her big day.

She told HuffPost that she knew her wedding to her husband Tanner would only be perfect if she included her four special ladies in the bridal party. She noted that she felt so blessed to have them all there, and her heartwarming vision came to life when her 76-year-old grandmother Wanda Grant, 72-year-old grandmother Betty Brown, 90-year-old great-grandmother Kathleen Brown, and groom’s grandmother, 70-year-old Joyce Raby walked down the aisle in matching blue lace dresses with jackets.

The ladies carried little white bags filled with rose petals, and their excitement and joy were brilliantly captured on camera by wedding photographer Natalie Caho. She said that most girls are lucky to even have one grandmother, but Lyndsey has four, and it’s a big deal that she wanted to savor.

All 4 flower girls fulfilled their bridal duties with the utmost devotion, and with a huge smile on their faces.

