That Voice in Your Head: Confidence and Self Care

Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

In this episode of The Power of Your Story Podcast, Girls’ Globe’s Julia and Eleanor speak about building confidence in their own lives. As they reflect on previous episodes of the podcast, they talk about that little voice in your head. Eleanor talks about how she tries to make the voice in her head her friend. Julia shares a recent life experience that caused a major disarray in her life.

“Sometimes, everyone is unable to see themselves the way the rest of the world sees you. You’re so much more critical to yourself than you would be to anyone else.” – Eleanor Gall

“I wouldn’t be friends with anyone who spoke that way to me. I don’t know why it seems OK to be so hard on yourself in a way that you would never be to other people.” – Eleanor Gall

The Power of Your Story Podcast is an interview series with women from across the world who share parts of their personal stories. It is produced by Girls’ Globe in partnership with SayItForward.org. Say It Forward is the platform where every woman & girl is encouraged to share her unique story of overcoming the fears, personal beliefs, or circumstances that have held her back in any way. Say it forward is full of inspirational stories from women and girls around the world. Read and be inspired, or share yours too.

That little voice in your head can be a powerful friend. Julia and Eleanor discuss specific routines and practices they have to build confidence and find balance. Julia talks about self-reflection and the reality that everything changes in life.

“It’s important to stop and think about where is my life going, where do I want it to go and what principles should be guiding that.”

– Julia Wiklander

What will you tell that voice in your head today?

Find all The Power of Your Story podcast episodes here or on your favorite podcast app. If you enjoy the podcast, please give it a review in your app and share it with a friend!

