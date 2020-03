Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 18:09 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

A 1996 resolution says that the county will "vigorously" oppose "gay lifestyles." In 2020, the county council voted to keep it.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/03/south-carolina-county-votes-keep-family-values-resolution-oppose-gay-lifestyles/