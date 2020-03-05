I implore my non-Indigenous friends to give a genuine damn | Will Cooper for IndigenousX

Articles

We need more First Nations representation – in our workplaces, our sporting clubs and the queer community



As another Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras passes, the dust (or should I say glitter) settles on one of the most iconic symbols of protest, diversity and inclusion in the world.

I’ve never understood why I care so much about diversity, inclusion and visibility when so many people seem to live their lives and carry on with their everyday business. I guess most people aren’t Aboriginal and gay and don’t struggle to see themselves in the world they are surrounded by.

