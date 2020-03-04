A Tartt snack better than jam and cream | Brief letters

Articles

I tried David and Bryony Graham’s marmite and marmalade (Letters, 21 February), but it was not for me. However, profound thanks to Donna Tartt and her novel The Secret History for the revelation that is cream cheese and marmalade: better even than clotted cream and jam. My earliest memory is of a fragrant, steamy kitchen that had everything to do with “granny’s marmalade pan”– a very wide and shallow, two-handled steel pan, bright from use and scrubbing. That was 70 years ago.

Gill Rowley

Yatton, Somerset

• Miriam Margolyes is 78 years old, came out to her parents at 27 and has been in a relationship with a woman for over 50 years (‘I like men – I just don’t feel any groin excitement’, G2, 3 March 2020). She has travelled the world, worked with hundreds of men and women on radio, TV and film, is politically active, and yet you still suggest that “Maybe she’s just meeting the wrong men”. Seriously?

Ruth Eversley

Paulton, Somerset

