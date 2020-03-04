Differing perspectives on transgender rights | Letters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Readers respond to an article by Suzanne Moore

We reject the argument put forward in a column by Suzanne Moore (Women must have the right to organise. We will not be silenced, G2, 3 March) in which she implies that advocating for trans rights poses a threat to cisgender women. The British Social Attitudes Survey (2017) found that a majority of the British public were supportive of transgender people, with women more likely to be in favour of trans rights than men. Moore’s column does not represent the views of the public, nor is it representative of the views of most women.

Both trans people and cisgender women are discriminated against because of their gender. This is why both groups experience harassment in the street, sexual violence, domestic abuse and poverty at much higher rates than cisgender men. Trans people experience more difficulties accessing healthcare, higher rates of suicide and more frequent mental health issues, and are more likely to be victims of hate crimes.

