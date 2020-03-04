The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lesbian priests to lead church service on eve of Anglican summit

Service is intended to send strong message to once-a-decade Lambeth conference

LGBT+ campaigners will hold a church service led by two high-profile married lesbian priests on the eve of the Lambeth conference, a once-a-decade assembly of Anglican bishops from around the world that is expected to be dominated by conflicts over sexuality and marriage.

The move is likely to rile conservative bishops who maintain that homosexuality is a sin.

