Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate, was hated by the left. Why? | Aaron Hicklin

Tuesday, 03 March 2020

For those who recall when just entering a gay bar was dangerous, seeing a gay presidential candidate get so far while being mercilessly pilloried was a disorienting experience

The day after Pete Buttigieg won Iowa, the writer Mark Harris, who is married to playwright Tony Kushner, tweeted, “Even if you support someone else, as I do, the fact that a gay man can win a state caucus for President is a welcome milestone.”

Iowa has long been something of an outlier – in 2004 it was among the few Republican controlled states that rejected a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage – but the idea that an openly gay man could win the Democratic caucus there took most Americans by surprise. That it was a milestone, as Harris pointed out, was clear – or should have been. The fact that it needed stating said everything about this strange, emotional, deeply divided campaign.

It was as if our own community was clipping our wings at the very moment we were learning to fly

