My art is cute and colourful, but I aim to arm mob with the tools to proclaim their pride | Jessica Johnson for IndigenousX

I want to let that little kid out in a small town, in the bush or in the big smoke know they are loved and valued



Like many First Nations cultures, queer identity is woven into the tapestry of our collective being. For 250 years western ideology has impacted our narrative in various ways depending on time and place, but resilience has kept us shining through it all. I personally think we have a bigger queer representation in our community than the general populous although my perspective could be skewed.

I was raised in what I call a “rainbow family”. We were as diverse and eccentric as they come – by today’s terms very “intersectional”. All nations, genders and journeys, totally accepting and pretty out there. I attribute that to our Larrakia country roots. Spending my formative years on Ngunnawal country with a bunch of top-end expats I call family, I’ve never once budged from the notion I’m from Darwin, which can be confusing but makes perfect sense to me. From the food we eat to how loud we laugh (or scream), it’s all very NT. We have mixed-up lingo and bloodlines: Greek, Indonesian, Japanese, Chinese, Filipino and all kinds of First Nations.

