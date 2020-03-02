The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pete Buttigieg might be the most progressive candidate ever to run for president | Charles Kaiser

Category: Sex Hits: 4

The former mayor of South Bend will not reach the White House – this time. His campaign was historic for all America

It’s a leap of faithfor anyone to run for president. That’s particularly true if you’re the 38-year-old former mayor of an Indiana city of 100,000 who looks more like 25 – and you’re proudly and openly gay.

Related: Pete Buttigieg drops out of 2020 race to be Democratic presidential nominee

He demonstrated that the prejudice has substantially receded

His timing in leaving now is perfect

Related: After early Iowa success, Pete Buttigieg's fiery campaign floundered in more diverse states

Charles Kaiser is a Guardian contributor and the author of The Gay Metropolis. He also directs the LGBTQ Policy Center at Hunter College

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/mar/02/pete-buttigieg-president-white-house-gay-lgbtq

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version