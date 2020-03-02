Pete Buttigieg might be the most progressive candidate ever to run for president | Charles Kaiser

Category: Sex Hits: 4
The former mayor of South Bend will not reach the White House – this time. His campaign was historic for all America
It’s a leap of faithfor anyone to run for president. That’s particularly true if you’re the 38-year-old former mayor of an Indiana city of 100,000 who looks more like 25 – and you’re proudly and openly gay.
Related: Pete Buttigieg drops out of 2020 race to be Democratic presidential nominee
He demonstrated that the prejudice has substantially receded
His timing in leaving now is perfect
Related: After early Iowa success, Pete Buttigieg's fiery campaign floundered in more diverse states
Charles Kaiser is a Guardian contributor and the author of The Gay Metropolis. He also directs the LGBTQ Policy Center at Hunter CollegeContinue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/mar/02/pete-buttigieg-president-white-house-gay-lgbtq