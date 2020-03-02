Putin submits plan to enshrine marriage as between man and woman

Category: Sex Hits: 5
Draft amendment submitted among raft of conservative constitutional proposals
Vladimir Putin has submitted a draft amendment to Russia’s constitution that would enshrine marriage as between a man and a woman in a conservative update to Russia’s founding document.
The measure was reportedly part of a 24-page document submitted by the president that would also name Russia as the successor to the Soviet Union; explicitly mention Russians’ “faith in God”; and ensure the “defence of historical truth” regarding the Soviet role in the second world war.
