Putin submits plan to enshrine marriage as between man and woman

Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

Draft amendment submitted among raft of conservative constitutional proposals

Vladimir Putin has submitted a draft amendment to Russia’s constitution that would enshrine marriage as between a man and a woman in a conservative update to Russia’s founding document.

The measure was reportedly part of a 24-page document submitted by the president that would also name Russia as the successor to the Soviet Union; explicitly mention Russians’ “faith in God”; and ensure the “defence of historical truth” regarding the Soviet role in the second world war.

