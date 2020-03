Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 9

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

The former Saturday Night Live writer remarked how 'stupid' it would be for fellow Democrats to 'turn on Buttigieg violently'.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/john-mulaney-play-pete-buttigieg-movie-even-made-bad-democrat/