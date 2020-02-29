RuPaul's Drag Race recap: season 12, episode one

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 11:30 Hits: 11

Welcome to our new weekly ru-cap, with a new group of killer queens. Who slayed? Who death-dropped? Come kiki with all your favourite squourlfriends

Drag Race is back, and there’s no point pretending to yourself or anyone else that you’re not going to watch it. Like an overzealous aunt at a wedding, it has an uncanny habit of crashing its way into your life. One minute it’s background noise burbling from your flatmate’s laptop, the next minute you’re backstage at a Brighton gay bar with a glue gun in one hand and a box of rapidly expiring butterflies in the other, Michelle Visage screaming at you that she needs the next queen in TEN SECONDS.

If you’re here, we don’t need to explain the format of the show. You know the score. There will be completely unpredictable but somehow also completely predictable twists. There will be bad puns. There will be at least one drink thrown in someone’s face. So, without further ado, ladies and gentlemen and those clever enough to transcend gender – let’s go! SPOILERS AHOY.

nicky doll appreciation tweet ♥️✨#DragRacepic.twitter.com/Mrrw358FQN

Is this ok? pic.twitter.com/KQPqHDh7fj

Crystal Methyd is basically that bitch in the window of your local nail salon. #DragRacepic.twitter.com/kGMMBB9dES

The slow death drop by Gigi is up there in the best lipsync momentshttps://t.co/nDJbDsalXR

Shadiest moment Feel the love in this opening episode. Michelle Visage’s barely-suppressed scowl at Nicki Minaj deserves a mention though.

Catchphrase watch Heidi going “LILILILILI” with her tongue – does that count as a catchphrase?

Animal print hunt Positively predatory at a total of TEN garments – Brita’s dress, Brita’s fascinator, Heidi’s jacket, Heidi’s skirt, Heidi’s fascinator, Heidi’s bag, Crystal’s shirt, Crystal’s neckerchief, Crystal’s rap look, Gigi’s rap look.

Just between us squorlfriends The absence of trans contestants on Drag Race has now become uncomfortably palpable, but unlike some recent years, the season 12 cast is sweet, switched on and instantly appealing. And we’re meeting more next week! We can’t WAIT to see how this turns out.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2020/feb/29/rupauls-drag-race-recap-season-12-episode-one