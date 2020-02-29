Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 15:28 Hits: 7

Cynthia Nixon, the Sex and the City star who turned to politics have teamed up with Girls Girls Girls Magazine to create a video titled “Be a Lady, They Said!”, and we believe it’s a must-watch (if you’re a woman).

The video was released on Vimeo on Monday, and it has already been viewed more than 7 million times – and for the right reasons!

Nixon reads a poem written by Camille Rainville that explains the conflicting demands placed on women.

She brilliantly captured the near-impossible task that has been put on women to ever meet the standards placed on us by society, and you can (and should!) watch the video for yourself below.

Be a Lady They Said from Paul McLean on Vimeo.

“Just be a lady” – what does that even mean? Nixon’s intense audio-visual journey explains that it’s a phrase full of judgment, misogyny, contradiction, and juxtaposition, as there’s no way to “just be a lady”.

The post Cynthia Nixon’s “Be A Lady” Video Captures The Endless Contradictions Tossed At Women Daily appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/cynthia-nixons-be-a-lady-video-captures-the-endless-contradictions-tossed-at-women-daily/