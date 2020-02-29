Pressure to keep up: status imbalance a major factor in stress in gay men

Articles

Striking findings contained in new study may broaden appreciation of unique stressors faced by gay and bisexual men

The persistence of mental health hardships among gay and bisexual men, which endure even as LGBTQ people gain greater acceptance and civil rights, can be explained at least in part by the corrosive effects of status consciousness, competitiveness and racism within the gay community itself.

Pachankis’s research suggests factors such as physique, income and race can be major sources of anxieties

I would hope this set of findings would never compromise the drive for LGBTQ equality

