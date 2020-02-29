The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pressure to keep up: status imbalance a major factor in stress in gay men

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Striking findings contained in new study may broaden appreciation of unique stressors faced by gay and bisexual men

The persistence of mental health hardships among gay and bisexual men, which endure even as LGBTQ people gain greater acceptance and civil rights, can be explained at least in part by the corrosive effects of status consciousness, competitiveness and racism within the gay community itself.

Related: 'Rick Scott had us on lockdown': how Florida said no to $70m for HIV crisis

Pachankis’s research suggests factors such as physique, income and race can be major sources of anxieties

I would hope this set of findings would never compromise the drive for LGBTQ equality

Related: Truvada and the truth: is HIV prevention propelling the STI epidemic?

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/feb/29/gay-men-stress-journal-mental-health

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version