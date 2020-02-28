'I felt seen for the first time': why trans activists are rallying behind Elizabeth Warren

Articles

Advocates hail a senator who is ready to listen, learn and fight for them: ‘There is openness. There is empathy’

A group of prominent transgender activists have rallied behind one 2020 presidential campaign – and it’s not the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate with a shot at the nomination.

Elizabeth Warren has earned the support of trans community organizers across the country, who say the Massachusetts senator’s dedicated outreach and focus on protecting black trans women in particular is unprecedented in American presidential politics.

