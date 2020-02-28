The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

'I felt seen for the first time': why trans activists are rallying behind Elizabeth Warren

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Advocates hail a senator who is ready to listen, learn and fight for them: ‘There is openness. There is empathy’

A group of prominent transgender activists have rallied behind one 2020 presidential campaign – and it’s not the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate with a shot at the nomination.

Elizabeth Warren has earned the support of trans community organizers across the country, who say the Massachusetts senator’s dedicated outreach and focus on protecting black trans women in particular is unprecedented in American presidential politics.

Related: John Legend adds star power to Elizabeth Warren's primary push

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/28/elizabeth-warren-trans-lgbtq-supporters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version