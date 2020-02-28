Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 12:49 Hits: 4

Dave Scott is a father of two who recently decided to host a party for his 16-year-old trans son, who celebrated his one-year anniversary of starting to take testosterone. The dad posted about it on Twitter, where thousands of people liked his post and many others were touched by the “dad of the year” for being as supportive as he was.

Scott explained that his son started the HRT back in February last year, so they’re celebrating one year of being on the therapy by throwing a huge party. His kitchen was full of teens playing “beer pong” having mock-tails, and they also had a chocolate fountain going.

Dave describes himself as a “proud trans-parent dad with two great boys”, and he also posted a short video in his popular Twitter thread in which he said that he committed a “possible food crime” when he put a piece of onion under the chocolate fountain and then ate it.

However, he later laid out some truly wise words of support for anyone that has been struggling with acceptance.

Well the kids are upstairs now and time to start supper. Tacos!!! And maybe a small food crime happened.

And yes chocolate spilt down my shirt. Liquid chocolate is messy. pic.twitter.com/beD4lxtfOj — Dave ‘Snowy Drizzy’ Scott (@SillyDrizzy) February 22, 2020

The dad helped his son decorate cupcakes with the Rainbow flag at the end of the night, and posted a photo of the two together.

Dave’s Twitter thread was retweeted more than 12k times, and more than 212k people liked it. Hundreds of Twitter users were touched by how supportive this dad was, and many wrote that they could only dream of this level of love and support from their own respective families.

The post Dad Hosts Party To Celebrate Trans Son’s HRT Testosterone One-Year Anniversary appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/dad-hosts-party-to-celebrate-trans-sons-hrt-testosterone-one-year-anniversary/