Experience: I was a gay-conversion therapist

I believed that God loved me and had a plan for me – and that plan did not include homosexuality

I moved out of home when I was 18. My first place was an apartment and I became friendly with the guy who lived above me. I was having a beer with him one night and asked him if he was gay. I told him I had always wondered whether I was.

I had sex with him that night. He was much older than me, and I wasn’t attracted to him, but I wanted to experience what it was like to be with a man. Afterwards, I felt awful about what had happened. When I was growing up, the word “gay” was a slur; I’d only ever heard negative things about homosexual life. My parents would call and I’d start crying, but I could never tell them why.

