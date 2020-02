Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 19:00 Hits: 1

Shutterstock

Richard Grenell, who now holds a top intelligence position in the Trump administration, didn't report the money he earned as a "media consultant."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/gay-trump-intelligence-appointee-hid-money-took-corrupt-european-millionaire/