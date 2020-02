Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 21:00 Hits: 2

Provided

At just 29 years old, transgender Delaware state senate candidate Sarah McBride has racked up an impressive number of accomplishments. In 2013, as a member of the Board of Directors of Equality Delaware, she played a pivotal role in getting LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws passed in the state. For her efforts, she was awarded the highest […]

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/trans-candidate-sarah-mcbride-blazed-many-trails-now-shes-ready-new-challenge/