Nine-year-old Buttigieg supporter asks candidate to help 'tell the world I'm gay'

Published on Monday, 24 February 2020

Zachary Ro told candidate ‘I want to be brave like you’ while on stage at a campaign rally in Denver

At a campaign rally in Denver, a nine-year-old Pete Buttigieg supporter asked the presidential hopeful to “tell the world I’m gay”.

Zachary Ro, from Lone Tree, was called on stage so Buttigieg could answer directly a question the young fan had written to the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as he entered the rally.

I caught up with 9 year old Zachary after he was brought on stage and asked @PeteButtigieg his question. His dad told me off camera he was proud of his son. pic.twitter.com/CsO60aQiUh

