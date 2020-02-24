Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 11:50 Hits: 3

Popular singer, songwriter, and talk show host Syleena Johnson has sparked outrage after sharing her opinion on fans who still listen to R.Kelly’s music.

Syleena has expressed her opinion that people should still be able to listen to R.Kelly’s songs without the attachment of his current legal trouble. She has worked with him on some of her hit songs in the past, and her comments have sparked controversy.

She said that she doesn’t think people should find themselves responsible for his actions just because they love his music, and added that “you were in a pure place where you received something lyrically that inspired and motivated you. Hold on to that. That’s not your fault that he created this” when you heard that music. She also compared the case to Harvey Weinstein, saying that “if we can’t listen to R.Kelly’s music, then we can’t watch another Harvey Weinstein movie, nor any of Bill Cosby’s shows”.

After Johnson’s comments went viral, fans seem to be on both ends of the spectrum when it comes to the issue. She’s currently promoting the release of her new album “Woman”, and further added that “God created these people” and that “they’re still created by the Lord”. She also thinks that God designed them to put good things in the world, and it’s not our responsibility if they’re attached to the terrible things they’ve done.

The post Syleena Johnson Sparks Controversy Saying That Fans Should Still Be Able To Enjoy R.Kelly’s Music appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/syleena-johnson-sparks-controversy-saying-that-fans-should-still-be-able-to-enjoy-r-kellys-music/