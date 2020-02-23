Lisa Nandy says trans rights pledge wording gave her 'pause for thought'

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 10:58 Hits: 3

Labour leadership candidate responds to criticism of Labour Campaign for Trans Rights

Lisa Nandy has said she was given “pause for thought” about signing a pledge card from the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights.

The pledge calls on candidates in the Labour leadership race to back the expulsion of party members who hold “bigoted, transphobic views”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/feb/23/lisa-nandy-wording-trans-rights-pledge-labour-leadership