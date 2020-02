Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 18:00 Hits: 5

Screenshot via YouTube/KIRO News

"Once they were honest...their employment was no longer compatible with Kennedy Catholic," the attorneys for the Seattle-area educators said.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/archdiocese-finally-admits-pushed-two-teachers-gay-engaged/