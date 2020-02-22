Courtney Act on diversity and division: ‘Australia is behind the eight ball’

Articles

Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020

Don’t let the big wig fool you. Behind the drag queen and reality star’s shiny veneer lies a tangle of complexity – and a tonne of thought

From a drag show on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, to posters lining the streets and appearances on morning television shows and panels, it’s been hard to miss the message: Australia’s biggest drag export in decades, Courtney Act, is back in town.

But this time it’s different: “Ten years ago I would walk into a TV studio in Sydney and I would be welcome – but I would be a sideshow act,” her lower-key but no-less shiny alter ego, Shane Jenek, says. “Now I walk in ... and people are interested in what I have to say, and value my opinion. That’s not something I’ve ever been familiar with in a media space.”

Empathy is what is missing in the world. We’re yelling from opposite sides of the room

Sensibilities surrounding gender and sexuality are so different. This is the wonderful world I always dreamed of

