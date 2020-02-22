11-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth In Missouri Bathtub, 3 Relatives Are Now Facing Charges

Articles

An 11-year-old girl gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban home in St. Louis, Missouri, and three of her relatives are now facing criminal charges.

An adult male and an adult female have been charged with child endangerment, and a 17-year-old male has been charged with having an intimate relationship with a relative and for statutory forcing upon as well with a child younger than 12.

The adult male brought an infant to a hospital on February 11, and charging documents said that the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached, and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees. Police started investigating the case after this.

The man initially said that someone had dropped the infant off on his front porch, but he later explained that he was a relative, but he didn’t know that the girl was pregnant or that she was being assaulted by the 17-year-old male until she gave birth.

The 17-year-old teen told the police during questioning that he had been intimate with the girl about 100 times, but he didn’t know that she was pregnant.

The adult woman is accused of failing to provide the girl medical care when she gave birth.

Charging documents say that the adult man entered the country illegally and he was previously deported, and a bail was set at $10,000 cash on him and the woman. The bail for the teen has been set at $25,000.

