Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 20:42 Hits: 1

Players on the U.S. women’s national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. The damages were included in slew of papers filed Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles ahead of a trial scheduled to start May 5. Among...

Read more https://nypost.com/2020/02/21/uswnt-seeks-66-million-is-gender-discrimination-suit-against-us-soccer/