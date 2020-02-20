Woman’s Place UK is not a ‘trans-exclusionist hate group’ | Letter

Articles

Senior Labour MPs’ support for calls to expel party members who support WPUK is condemned by several academics from University College London

University College London academics worked closely with Woman’s Place UK (WPUK) to co-organise the Women’s Liberation 2020 conference celebrating 50 years since the first Women’s Liberation conference in the UK. This was an inspirational event bringing together nearly 1,000 women (and a few men) with diverse views to discuss every issue affecting the lives of women today.

As UCL co-organisers, speakers and attendees at this conference, we are dismayed at the libellous claim that WPUK is a “trans-exclusionist hate group”, and the demand that Labour members who support WPUK should be expelled from the party (Report, 13 February). It is astonishing that this has been endorsed by Labour leadership and deputy leadership candidates Lisa Nandy, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Angela Rayner, Dawn Butler and Rosena Allin-Khan.

