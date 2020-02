Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 20:11 Hits: 2

Video screenshot WPSD 6

The former U.S. Representative lied about sending the letter and then got caught practicing law with a suspended license.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/gop-politician-lost-law-license-letter-calling-women-pitiful-fat-ugly-lesbians/