Growing up, a lesbian romcom could have changed my life. This new Australian film made me weep | Rebecca Shaw

Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) shows many queer kids no longer feel they have to hide who they are



I was recently asked to guest on a podcast called Were You Hot in High School? The premise is fairly self-explanatory – you go on and talk about your high school experience, what dating and romance was like, and tell funny stories about it all. As I started preparing for it, I realised my answer to the podcast’s title was going to be: “I was nothing in high school.” I don’t have any funny stories.

As a kid growing up in regional Queensland in the 90s, every single minute of my life from about 11 to 20 years old was spent desperately making sure nobody ever figured out that I was queer.

Rebecca Shaw is a writer based in Sydney

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) has an encore screening on February 23

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/commentisfree/2020/feb/19/its-wonderful-so-many-queer-kids-no-longer-feel-they-have-to-hide-who-they-are