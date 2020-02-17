Alabama Lawmaker Introduces Mandatory Vasectomy Bill In Response To Abortion Ban

Articles

As a response to last year’s near-total ban on abortions in Alabama, a state legislator has introduced a bill that would require men to undergo vasectomies, at their own expense, “within one month of their 50th birthday or the birth of their third biological child, whichever comes first”.

Yes, you read that right.

Rep. Rolanda Hollis introduced House Bill 238 on Thursday, and it notes that there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men under existing law.

Hollis said in a statement that the bill “is meant to neutralize last year’s abortion ban bill and sends the message that men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies”. She told AL that “it always takes two to tango”, and men need to be responsible too, as we can’t put all of the responsibility on women.

Many online critics, almost expectedly, did not get her point and called the bill “wrong” and “sick”. Even though, there were many supporters who celebrated the bill, not because of the bill itself, but because of the point it makes.

Hollis has since responded to some of the criticism by saying that even though many have seen HB238 as an outrageous overstep, the majority party continues to introduce new legislation that tries to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights, and we should view this as the same outrageous overstep in authority.

She added that just as she would turn to her doctor over her state legislator when it comes to deciding whether or not to take a certain type of medicine or to have a surgery, it’s her doctor with whom she should consult when it comes to making the incredibly difficult decisions related to her personal reproductive rights.

