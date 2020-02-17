The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scottish Government report: Harmful sexual behaviour by children and young people

Category: Sex Hits: 2

‘Around half of the growth in all sexual crime reported to the police between 2013-14 and 2016-17 was due to growth in sexual crimes that had been committed online…such crimes are much more likely to have younger victims (mainly female) and younger perpetrators (mainly male).’ This is according to a January 2020 report from the …

Continue reading "Scottish Government report: Harmful sexual behaviour by children and young people"

The post Scottish Government report: Harmful sexual behaviour by children and young people appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/scottish-government-report-harmful-sexual-behaviour-by-children-and-young-people/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version