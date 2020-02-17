Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 15:52 Hits: 1

There is a looming care crisis due to the impacts of an ageing population, cuts to public services and social protection systems, and the effects of climate change. This weight weighs heavy on poor women and girls, who are overrepresented and underpaid in care work. This is according to a January 2020 report from Oxfam …

Continue reading "Oxfam report: Time to care"

The post Oxfam report: Time to care appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/oxfam-report-time-to-care/