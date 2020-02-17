Articles

Published on Monday, 17 February 2020

Girls continue to face very real threats to their safety in public, sexism in school, and a lack of control of their bodies – and their experiences are still not being listened to. This is according to a January 2020 report from Plan International UK on the state of girls’ rights in the UK. The …

The post Plan International UK report: The state of girls’ rights in the UK appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/plan-international-uk-report-the-state-of-girls-rights-in-the-uk/