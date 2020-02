Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 22:05 Hits: 5

Lorie Shaull

The race is very fluid now, but that's how primaries are. That doesn’t mean voters won’t finally settle on a single candidate.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/primary-chaos-now-wont-stop-democrats-brokered-convention/