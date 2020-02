Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 16 February 2020 00:07 Hits: 5

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

The out actress who stars in the Netflix series "Grace & Frankie" is getting her prints placed in front of the TCL Chinese Theater.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/lily-tomlin-leaving-handprint-footprint-hollywood-blvd-legendary-honor/