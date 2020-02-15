Charlotte Pence Bond: 'Abortion and a pro-choice culture is not pro-woman'

Articles

Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020

The vice-president’s daughter is increasingly becoming a link between anti-abortion organizations and the youth vote

America’s anti-abortion movement has a new darling with an indisputable pedigree and a firm link to the heart of the White House: Charlotte Pence Bond, vice-president Mike Pence’s middle daughter.

I joke with people that I’m not very political, which everybody says, ‘You know, you’re in the wrong family for that.'

I just personally don’t believe that abortion and the culture of a pro-choice culture is pro-woman

I don’t think there was a time that I considered being pro-choice.

